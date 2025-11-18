KBC Group NV Reduces Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. $BEN

KBC Group NV cut its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 52.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,479 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 24,059 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 49.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,139 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 245.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,379 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $23.91.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of BEN opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average is $23.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $26.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.49.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The closed-end fund reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 140.66%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

