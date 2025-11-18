PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Campbell’s Company $CPB

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell’s in the second quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Campbell’s by 923.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Campbell’s by 77.3% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Campbell’s by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Campbell's alerts:

Campbell’s Price Performance

CPB stock opened at $30.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average is $32.37. The Campbell’s Company has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Campbell’s Announces Dividend

Campbell’s ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Campbell’s had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Campbell’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.550 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 2nd. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell’s in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. DA Davidson set a $30.00 target price on shares of Campbell’s in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Campbell’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $34.59.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CPB

Campbell’s Profile

(Free Report)

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.