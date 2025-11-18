KBC Group NV Lowers Holdings in Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Encompass Health by 21.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 6.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 390,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,549,000 after acquiring an additional 22,896 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.86.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

EHC stock opened at $112.01 on Tuesday. Encompass Health Corporation has a twelve month low of $87.85 and a twelve month high of $127.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. Encompass Health had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $136.30 million for the quarter. Encompass Health has set its FY22 guidance at $3.83-$4.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 14.37%.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $126,061.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,177.14. This trade represents a 5.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Further Reading

