Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO) Insider David Hochman Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) insider David Hochman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $20,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 612,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,185.54. This represents a 0.82% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Orchestra BioMed Price Performance

OBIO stock opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.01. Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $233.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 million. Orchestra BioMed had a negative net margin of 2,665.05% and a negative return on equity of 320.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Orchestra BioMed during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Orchestra BioMed during the second quarter worth about $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Orchestra BioMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Orchestra BioMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 35.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OBIO. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Orchestra BioMed from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Orchestra BioMed from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

About Orchestra BioMed

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company’s flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

Featured Articles

