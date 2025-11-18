ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Director Randall Mehl Buys 500 Shares

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) Director Randall Mehl bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,498. This trade represents a 2.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Friday, November 14th, Randall Mehl bought 500 shares of ICF International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.14 per share, for a total transaction of $39,070.00.

NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $76.65 on Tuesday. ICF International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.03 and a 12 month high of $141.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.48.

ICF International Announces Dividend

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $465.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.10 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 5.45%.The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ICF International, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.57%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ICF International in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ICF International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ICF International by 2,121.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ICF International during the second quarter worth $246,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICF International during the second quarter worth $249,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International during the second quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in ICF International by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 4,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

