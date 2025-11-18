Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Major Shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm Sells 57,061 Shares of Stock

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 57,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $54,207.95. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,481,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,207,462.05. This represents a 1.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 14th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 61,640 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $57,325.20.

On Thursday, November 13th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 90,951 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $89,131.98.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 40,669 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $44,329.21.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 55,810 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $63,623.40.

On Monday, November 10th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 48,570 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $57,312.60.

On Friday, November 7th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 68,480 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $76,012.80.

On Thursday, November 6th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 54,452 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $65,886.92.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 47,950 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $58,499.00.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 140,488 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $171,395.36.

On Monday, November 3rd, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 94,063 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $121,341.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOWL opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $44.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34.

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HOWL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Werewolf Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $409,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 8.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,408,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 109,796 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

