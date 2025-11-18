Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard (NYSE: MA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/6/2025 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $685.00 to $730.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2025 – Mastercard had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $638.00 to $630.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Mastercard had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

10/31/2025 – Mastercard was given a new $665.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $690.00 to $700.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Mastercard was given a new $620.00 price target on by analysts at Compass Point. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Mastercard had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $669.00 to $660.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $655.00 to $660.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $645.00 to $654.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Mastercard had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $713.00 price target on the stock.

10/24/2025 – Mastercard was given a new $638.00 price target on by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation.

10/23/2025 – Mastercard was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/22/2025 – Mastercard was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/22/2025 – Mastercard is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $735.00 price target on the stock.

10/22/2025 – Mastercard had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $665.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2025 – Mastercard is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $669.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2025 – Mastercard was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/18/2025 – Mastercard was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/8/2025 – Mastercard had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/6/2025 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $640.00 to $660.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Mastercard had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/26/2025 – Mastercard was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,459,294. This trade represents a 35.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

