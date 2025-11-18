PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Yum China $YUMC

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,059 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Yum China by 4,915.4% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Yum China during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Yum China Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $46.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.67. Yum China has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.18.
Yum China Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.83%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum China has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
About Yum China
Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.
