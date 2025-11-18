CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) COO Theresa Ellen Cudahy Sells 5,553 Shares

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) COO Theresa Ellen Cudahy sold 5,553 shares of CuriosityStream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $27,653.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 524,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,613,743.04. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CURI stock opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average of $4.85. The company has a market cap of $249.68 million, a P/E ratio of -47.88 and a beta of 1.80.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 8.19%.The firm had revenue of $18.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 million. CuriosityStream has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. CuriosityStream’s dividend payout ratio is -355.56%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $797,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CURI. Singular Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research lowered shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen raised CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded CuriosityStream from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CuriosityStream has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

