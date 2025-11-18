Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NLY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,356,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,144,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,883 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,227,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,570,000 after purchasing an additional 122,481 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 5.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,808,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,356,000 after purchasing an additional 196,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 833.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,920,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,318,000 after buying an additional 2,607,784 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NLY opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.37.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.55 million. On average, analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 129.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NLY. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

