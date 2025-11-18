KBC Group NV Trims Stock Position in Dayforce, Inc. $DAY

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,236 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Dayforce by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,860,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918,825 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Dayforce by 9.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,620,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,470,000 after buying an additional 1,387,943 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 36.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,583,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,033,000 after acquiring an additional 948,436 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Dayforce in the first quarter worth about $28,416,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dayforce by 27.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 960,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,025,000 after acquiring an additional 208,078 shares during the period.

DAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dayforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Dayforce from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered Dayforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research cut Dayforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Dayforce from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.36.

In related news, major shareholder Price T. Rowe Associates Inc /M sold 10,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total transaction of $697,504.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 24,743,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,852,448.54. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 2,000 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $136,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 184,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,613,350.75. The trade was a 1.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 74,179 shares of company stock worth $5,081,720 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DAY stock opened at $68.85 on Tuesday. Dayforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.01 and a 52 week high of $82.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.69 and a 200 day moving average of $62.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of -73.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $481.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.22 million. Dayforce had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. Dayforce’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dayforce, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

