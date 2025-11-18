Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Holdings Raised by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.5% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Cloud Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $125,300,000. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 98,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Arrowroot Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $689,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 24,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $294.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price target (up from $285.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $225.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.10.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $285.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $293.95. The company has a market cap of $3.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $258.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.28%.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,635,348.70. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.73, for a total transaction of $7,466,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,429,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,219,089.16. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,396 shares of company stock worth $54,151,037. 11.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

