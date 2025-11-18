KBC Group NV Sells 543 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. $SITE

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 36.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 49.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SITE shares. Loop Capital upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.10.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:SITE opened at $128.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.60. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.25 and a 52 week high of $160.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.46.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 2.98%.The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

