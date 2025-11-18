Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 3,068 Shares of Nordson Corporation $NDSN

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Nordson were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 340.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Nordson during the second quarter worth about $3,009,000. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 2.1% during the second quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 866,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,729,000 after purchasing an additional 80,285 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 35,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,631,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $227.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.38. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Nordson Corporation has a 12-month low of $165.03 and a 12-month high of $266.86.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Nordson had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,300 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.39, for a total value of $534,497.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,715.95. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.60, for a total value of $2,125,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 51,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,965,692.80. The trade was a 15.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 13,600 shares of company stock worth $3,188,257 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on NDSN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Nordson from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson set a $285.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NDSN

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.