Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Position in Open Text Corporation $OTEX

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,701 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 84,800 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Open Text worth $6,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Open Text by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 360.6% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the first quarter worth $213,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Open Text by 593.1% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Open Text from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Open Text from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Text has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.42.

Open Text stock opened at $32.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.14. Open Text Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $39.90.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Open Text had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Open Text Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 57.59%.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

