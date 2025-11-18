KBC Group NV Sells 1,058 Shares of Chord Energy Corporation $CHRD

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Chord Energy by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Chord Energy by 5,877.8% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 160.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 254.1% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHRD shares. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Chord Energy from $152.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Chord Energy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.23.

Chord Energy Price Performance

Shares of Chord Energy stock opened at $90.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.35. Chord Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $79.83 and a twelve month high of $134.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Chord Energy had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chord Energy Corporation will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chord Energy

In related news, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 3,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.43, for a total value of $318,293.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,549.50. The trade was a 17.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samantha Holroyd purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $106,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,863. This trade represents a 7.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

