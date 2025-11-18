TG Therapeutics, Inc. $TGTX Holdings Boosted by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 300.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $785,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 7.7% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 30,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $383,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 20,852 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $672,268.48. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 94,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,526.64. The trade was a 18.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $30.69 on Tuesday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.28 and a 12 month high of $46.48. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 82.95 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.13.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $2.19. The business had revenue of $161.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.12 million. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 26.05%. TG Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. TG Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.