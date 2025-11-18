Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,286 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,908 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $6,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth $414,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,394 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,624,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 88,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COO shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $105.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price target on Cooper Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.77.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ COO opened at $71.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $106.63.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical device company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Cooper Companies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical device company to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cooper Companies

In related news, EVP Brian G. Andrews acquired 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.68 per share, with a total value of $100,162.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 22,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,504.88. This trade represents a 7.38% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.04 per share, for a total transaction of $195,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 63,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,324.80. The trade was a 4.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 17,975 shares of company stock worth $1,216,346. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.