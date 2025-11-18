SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Novartis AG $NVS

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 52.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,606,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,535,000 after buying an additional 422,869 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 60.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,660,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,252 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Novartis by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,180,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,058,000 after acquiring an additional 47,690 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,736,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,181,000 after acquiring an additional 128,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 12,664.1% during the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 1,383,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Novartis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Cfra set a $126.00 price target on Novartis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.33.

Novartis Trading Up 0.2%

Novartis stock opened at $131.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.58. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $96.06 and a 52-week high of $134.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.01). Novartis had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business had revenue of $13.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

