SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares $TSLS

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS – Free Report) by 1,020.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,422 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. owned 0.14% of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 87.2% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 229.3% during the first quarter. RMR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 30,414 shares during the period.

Get Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ TSLS opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $13.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.96.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%.

(Free Report)

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.