Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stake in Adient $ADNT

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,310 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.35% of Adient worth $5,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADNT. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 38.1% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 226,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 62,444 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,820,000 after buying an additional 53,101 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adient by 184.2% in the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,817 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADNT shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Adient from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Adient from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Adient from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research cut shares of Adient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $22.69.

Adient Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.87. Adient has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. Analysts predict that Adient will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Adient Profile

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

