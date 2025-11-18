Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. $OVV

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436,144 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Ovintiv worth $5,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OVV. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Ovintiv by 316.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 143.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 91.8% during the first quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OVV shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Ovintiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.71.

OVV opened at $38.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $47.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.25.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.46%.The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 131.87%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

