Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,075 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $6,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 4,545.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

FNF opened at $57.12 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $66.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.27.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares set a $64.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, October 6th. Barclays reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.