SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR $IQ

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) by 199.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,999 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the first quarter valued at $30,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iQIYI by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 698,342 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in iQIYI by 15,081.2% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 44,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the first quarter valued at about $374,000. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA raised shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Cfra Research cut iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.32 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.51.

iQIYI Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of iQIYI stock opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 205.21 and a beta of -0.09.

iQIYI Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

