SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. $GH

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 100.4% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,823,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,381 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,794,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,670 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,777,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,302,000 after acquiring an additional 164,263 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 49.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,030,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,674,000 after acquiring an additional 673,411 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter worth $82,349,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health Trading Up 2.2%

NASDAQ GH opened at $96.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 1.56. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.45 and a twelve month high of $101.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.48 and a 200 day moving average of $57.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Guardant Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wolfe Research raised Guardant Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Guardant Health

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Medina Manuel Hidalgo sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $117,256.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,090.16. This trade represents a 71.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Saia sold 8,996 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $865,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 43,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,155,305. The trade was a 17.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 313,045 shares of company stock worth $18,984,897. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.