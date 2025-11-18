Baxter International Inc. $BAX Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,690 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $6,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Baxter International by 169.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on Baxter International from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $23.70.

Baxter International Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.93. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.47 and a 52-week high of $37.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.25, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.57.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 16.96% and a negative net margin of 1.42%.The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Baxter International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.520-0.570 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.400 EPS. Research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Baxter International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.06%.

Baxter International Profile

(Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.