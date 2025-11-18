Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO Shares Sold by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. reduced its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,711 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

SCHO opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $24.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.33.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

