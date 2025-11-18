Creative Planning Acquires 1,572 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $17,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.2% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 14,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 17.8% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 12,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.2% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,144,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $284,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In other news, Director Jeri Williams sold 100 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.54, for a total transaction of $75,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,596.64. The trade was a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $743.64, for a total transaction of $7,436,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,043,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,626,774.48. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,622 shares of company stock worth $26,439,364. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AXON shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $870.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on Axon Enterprise from $840.00 to $610.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $855.00 price target (up from $645.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $860.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $814.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on AXON

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of AXON stock opened at $543.23 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $469.24 and a fifty-two week high of $885.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.13, a PEG ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $698.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $735.32.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $710.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.83 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.