Diversified Portfolios Inc. Sells 26,713 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF $ICSH

Diversified Portfolios Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,103,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,713 shares during the period. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF comprises about 5.3% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $55,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICSH. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 2,251,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,159,000 after purchasing an additional 71,169 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,026,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,754,000 after purchasing an additional 311,875 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,198,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,753,000 after buying an additional 63,935 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 971,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,232,000 after buying an additional 51,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 922,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,765,000 after buying an additional 86,930 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.3%

BATS:ICSH opened at $50.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.62. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $50.33 and a 12 month high of $50.77.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

