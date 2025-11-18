Creative Planning Sells 13,022 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,022 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $15,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2,387.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,276,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,688,000 after buying an additional 2,185,348 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $181,715,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $93,474,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,872,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 252.3% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 203,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after purchasing an additional 145,615 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFG opened at $113.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.72. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $113.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

