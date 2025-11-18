Diversified Portfolios Inc. Has $2.81 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 349,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,230,000 after acquiring an additional 78,243 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $114.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.29. The firm has a market cap of $82.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.