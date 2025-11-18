Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.
OM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Outset Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $39.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th.
Outset Medical Trading Up 5.1%
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the first quarter valued at about $9,293,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $589,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,730,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,247,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,836,000.
About Outset Medical
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables.
