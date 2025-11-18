Factorial Partners LLC Invests $629,000 in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 64.5% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 74.3% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,380,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,995,603,000 after buying an additional 24,129,990 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 11,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $201.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.01 billion, a PE ratio of 84.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $143.22 and a fifty-two week high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.46 billion for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 103,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.68, for a total transaction of $22,837,511.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,001,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,990,995.04. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 17,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.03, for a total transaction of $3,961,015.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,727,379.45. This represents a 26.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 274,013 shares of company stock worth $61,045,903. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

