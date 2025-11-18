Factorial Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Factorial Partners LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Realta Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Battery Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Battery Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Ehrlich Financial Group raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $184.88 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $150.35 and a 52-week high of $192.33. The company has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.77 and a 200 day moving average of $184.20.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.