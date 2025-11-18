Diversified Portfolios Inc. Buys 1,997 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.87 and a 200 day moving average of $56.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.94 and a 12-month high of $60.88.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

