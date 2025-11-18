Clean Energy Transition LLP Grows Stock Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. $DTM

Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 84.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 324,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,911 shares during the quarter. DT Midstream makes up about 2.9% of Clean Energy Transition LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Clean Energy Transition LLP’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $35,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 18.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,148,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC raised its position in DT Midstream by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 230,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,389,000 after purchasing an additional 131,700 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $2,679,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in DT Midstream by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,561,000 after buying an additional 27,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DTM shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.46.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DTM stock opened at $114.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.41 and a 200-day moving average of $106.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $83.30 and a one year high of $117.12.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. DT Midstream had a net margin of 34.30% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. DT Midstream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 82.83%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.