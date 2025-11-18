Diversified Portfolios Inc. Has $13.89 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,326 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $13,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,341,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $767,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,664 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,017,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,214,000 after buying an additional 1,439,584 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,279,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,357,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,126,917,000 after buying an additional 890,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,199,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $970,047,000 after acquiring an additional 802,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.04. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.29 and a 52-week high of $108.60.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

