Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Sells 512 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $8,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $211,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,000,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 889,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,723,000 after purchasing an additional 46,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $134.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.06. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $107.38 and a 12 month high of $152.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.314 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

