First American Trust FSB Acquires New Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

First American Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 394,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $65.69 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $71.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

