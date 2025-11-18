Creative Planning Reduces Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Creative Planning lessened its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 128,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,936 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $13,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 65.7% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $131.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research raised WEC Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.21.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:WEC opened at $111.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $91.94 and a one year high of $118.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.93.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.8925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

