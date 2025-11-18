Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB Stock Holdings Lessened by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Longview Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.35. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $51.09.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

