First American Trust FSB Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,793 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of First American Trust FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 10,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.93 and its 200 day moving average is $78.56. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.93 and a 12 month high of $79.21.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

