Empowered Funds LLC Sells 928 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $18,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,508,657,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in CocaCola by 52.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,447,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,185,000 after purchasing an additional 16,383,870 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in CocaCola during the first quarter worth $642,183,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CocaCola by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,441,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,996,519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,844,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,752 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CocaCola alerts:

CocaCola Price Performance

CocaCola stock opened at $70.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.46. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $304.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%.The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is 67.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on KO. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CocaCola

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In related news, Director Max R. Levchin bought 7,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $503,483.22. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,835.29. This trade represents a 102.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $947,411.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,109.25. The trade was a 26.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 193,627 shares of company stock worth $13,702,256 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.