18,172 Shares in Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. $PBFS Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Pioneer Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Pioneer Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 31,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 12.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Bancorp Trading Down 0.8%

PBFS opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.49. Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $13.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pioneer Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PBFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Pioneer Bancorp had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 million during the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Pioneer Bancorp from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Pioneer Bancorp

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage lending, consumer loans, and home equity lines of credit.

