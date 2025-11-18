Reviewing Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) and Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF)

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF – Get Free Report) and Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hyundai Motor and Bridgestone”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyundai Motor $128.44 billion N/A $8.77 billion N/A N/A Bridgestone $29.30 billion 1.08 $1.88 billion $1.35 17.19

Analyst Ratings

Hyundai Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Bridgestone.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hyundai Motor and Bridgestone, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyundai Motor 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bridgestone 0 0 0 1 4.00

Profitability

This table compares Hyundai Motor and Bridgestone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyundai Motor 6.94% 10.63% 3.81% Bridgestone N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hyundai Motor beats Bridgestone on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyundai Motor

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the Azera, Sonata, Veloster, Veloster N, i30 Fastback N, i30 N, i30, Elantra, Accent, i20, and i10 names; and SUVs under the Palisade, Santa Fe, Tucson, Creta, Kona, and Venue names. It also provides commercial vehicles under the H-1 and H-100 names; and eco vehicles under the IONIQ 5, NEXO, Santa Fe Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid, Tucson Hybrid, KONA Electric, Elantra Hybrid, IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid, IONIQ Electric, IONIQ Electric, and i30 Hybrid names. In addition, the company offers trucks, buses, vans, and engines; vehicle financing, credit card processing, marketing, engineering, mobility, and insurance services; and train manufacturing services, as well as operates a football club. Further, it is involved in real estate development; research and development; and investment activities. The company was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About Bridgestone

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and off-road mining vehicles, industrial and agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and other vehicles; automotive parts; automotive maintenance and repair services; and raw materials for tires and other products. It also provides chemical products, such as belts, hoses, rubber crawlers/MT pads, resin piping systems, seismic isolation rubbers, bridge rubber bearings, and block type rubber covered chain type bridge fall prevention devices. In addition, the company offers golf balls, golf clubs, and other sporting goods; bicycles, bicycle-related goods, and others; and finance and other services. It has operations in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Russia, the Middle East, India, Africa, China, Asia, Oceania, Oceania, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1931 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

