Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $221,000 in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. $CTOS

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 44,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,305,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,798 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 283.7% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 558,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 412,830 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 223.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 529,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 365,862 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Custom Truck One Source by 4.3% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,724,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,598,000 after acquiring an additional 316,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 6.5% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,760,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,518,000 after acquiring an additional 292,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of CTOS stock opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -47.21 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Custom Truck One Source ( NYSE:CTOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 1.26%.The company had revenue of $482.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Custom Truck One Source has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CTOS shares. Oppenheimer set a $8.00 price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Custom Truck One Source from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $6.50 price target on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Custom Truck One Source from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Custom Truck One Source currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

Custom Truck One Source Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

