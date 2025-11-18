Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $16,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $711,387,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 20.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,197,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,371,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,086 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,500,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $726,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,354 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,624,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,448,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,447,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,816,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,360 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TXN. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $195.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of TXN opened at $154.99 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $221.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $140.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 29.21%.Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 103.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total value of $164,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 20,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,098.51. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

