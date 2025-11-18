Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 39.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 261,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 73,544 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $25,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lam Research from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Hsbc Global Res raised Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.04.

Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $147.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $167.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $207,667.02. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at $264,303.48. This represents a 44.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 40,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.60, for a total value of $6,036,048.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 987,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,677,892.20. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 102,608 shares of company stock worth $14,916,496 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

