Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $223,000 in Fortrea Holdings Inc. $FTRE

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Fortrea by 396.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 102,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 81,833 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. increased its position in Fortrea by 56.8% during the second quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 34,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 12,651 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Fortrea in the second quarter valued at about $2,406,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Fortrea in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortrea by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 102,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 50,635 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jill G. Mcconnell sold 3,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $32,285.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 58,770 shares in the company, valued at $601,217.10. The trade was a 5.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Erin L. Russell bought 9,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $100,018.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 9,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,018.10. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,425 shares of company stock worth $55,498. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Fortrea Trading Down 6.0%

FTRE opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $904.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.86. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.52.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $701.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.43 million. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 36.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.64%. Fortrea has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTRE shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fortrea from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fortrea from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fortrea in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Fortrea from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortrea has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

Fortrea Company Profile

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

