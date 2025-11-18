Empowered Funds LLC Buys 12,103 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,103 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $32,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Down 1.1%

Home Depot stock opened at $358.31 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The company has a market cap of $356.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.00.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.60 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total transaction of $1,359,930.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,348,365.30. The trade was a 6.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total value of $1,551,900.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,941,924.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Home Depot from $452.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.